Analyzing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.03 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $347.86 million 3.29 $23.08 million $4.57 5.16

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.05%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Oasis Midstream Partners 35.24% 26.66% 11.46%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

