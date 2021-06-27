Analyzing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RPT Realty and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.64 -$10.23 million $0.78 17.06 Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.62 $237.28 million $2.78 13.65

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 3.36% 0.89% 0.32% Cousins Properties 12.43% 2.03% 1.31%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats RPT Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.