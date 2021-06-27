Analyzing Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verona Pharma and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.96%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.13%. Given Verona Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -62.98% -51.70% Karyopharm Therapeutics -177.34% -357.73% -61.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($2.57) -2.63 Karyopharm Therapeutics $108.08 million 7.64 -$196.27 million ($2.72) -4.04

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verona Pharma beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. The company is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. It also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of COVID-19. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in various hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Its NEXPOVIO (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition, the company's SINE compounds also show biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Further, it also has various investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

