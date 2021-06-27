Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 2.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.40. 14,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,892,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

