Anglo American plc to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06.

NGLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

