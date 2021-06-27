APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

APA opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

