APIX Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $6.70 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

