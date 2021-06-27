AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. AptarGroup posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.92. 635,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

