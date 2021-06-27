Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $73.94 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

