Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $33.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

