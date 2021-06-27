Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 9%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares were up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 8,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,127,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.