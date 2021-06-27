Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ARGO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.56.

ARGO stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

