Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.05. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 586,586 shares.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.70.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

