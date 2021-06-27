Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 101,735 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.12. 3,981,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,746. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $578.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

