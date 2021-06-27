ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ARR stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.