Asana (ASAN) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Asana to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asana and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Asana
|1
|3
|9
|0
|2.62
|Asana Competitors
|2167
|11372
|21259
|607
|2.57
Insider and Institutional Ownership
26.6% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Asana and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Asana
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Asana Competitors
|-39.93%
|-60.32%
|-3.56%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Asana and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Asana
|$227.00 million
|-$211.71 million
|-42.39
|Asana Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$334.18 million
|55.24
Asana’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
About Asana
Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
