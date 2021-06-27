Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Financial Comparison

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vroom alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vroom and Asbury Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vroom presently has a consensus price target of $57.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.77%. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $173.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vroom and Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion 4.44 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -18.10 Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.46 $254.40 million $12.90 13.10

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% Asbury Automotive Group 4.25% 35.56% 8.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Vroom on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 112 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 91 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.