Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $161.01

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.01, but opened at $165.20. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

