Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $303.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.61.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

