Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 152.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 73.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

