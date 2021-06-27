Atmos Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atmos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

