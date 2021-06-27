Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Atreca worth $37,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atreca by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL opened at $8.99 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

