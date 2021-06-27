Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,644. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

