Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

