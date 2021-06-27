Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $212,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

