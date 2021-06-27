Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $257,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,433,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 436,054 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 57,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

