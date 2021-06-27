AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59 on July 15th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $213.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

