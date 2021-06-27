Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $850.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

