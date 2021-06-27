Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at $278,000.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.63 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

