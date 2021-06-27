Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $103.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

