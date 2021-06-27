Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,003 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $439.81 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $257.96 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.85.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.