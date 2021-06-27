Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,236,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,353,000 after purchasing an additional 820,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.05 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

