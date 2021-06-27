Aviva PLC Acquires 268 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $529,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $285,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avangrid by 280.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.26 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

