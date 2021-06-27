Aviva PLC Buys 268 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,187,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

