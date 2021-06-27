Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Rambus by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rambus by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

