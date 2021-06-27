Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

