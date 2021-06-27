Aviva PLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 42.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.