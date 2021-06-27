Aviva PLC Lowers Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,664.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,312 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.