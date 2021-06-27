Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ferro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 410,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

