Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

