Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.