Aviva PLC Sells 2,491 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $258.34 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.97.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

