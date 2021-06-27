Aviva PLC Sells 466 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $330.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $306.23 and a one year high of $432.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

