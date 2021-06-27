Aviva PLC Sells 6,286 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

