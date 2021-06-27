Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,458 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

