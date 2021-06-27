Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.54 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $683.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

