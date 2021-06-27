Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

