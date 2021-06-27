Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE VZIO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.