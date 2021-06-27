Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $442.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

