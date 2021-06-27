Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

